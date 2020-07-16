Weather Blog: Rain chances arrive tonight and into Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

After a gorgeous end to the day on Wednesday, we begin Thursday on a dry note. Partly sunny skies remain today as our next storm system approaches from the west. Today, staying mainly dry for the daylight hours with highs in the lower 80s. By this evening and tonight, showers and a few isolated thunderstorms arrive, primarily in the North Country of New York. Tonight shower chances remain with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

Friday showers linger early along with a few afternoon showers and storms as a frontal boundary pulls away from the region. Behind this, we begin to clear and dry out. This means we end your Friday with clearing skies and some sunshine from west to east. Highs on Friday peak near 80 degrees.

Your weekend forecast is looking dry and sunny. Highs will be HOT however, near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday as hot and humid weather remains into next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn