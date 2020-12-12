Weather Blog: Rain chances remain into Sunday with mild temperatures

Happy Saturday everyone!

Rain showers are developing and remain into tonight for most locations. Slightly cooler air in the Adirondacks and east of the Green Mountains could lead to a wintry mix of a very light coating of ice into early tonight. Any ice accumulation will be light. Warmer air continues to move in however, leading to an all rain event into early Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s for most. Winds remain south 5-10 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Grafton County, NH until 4AM Sunday.

Sunday, rain showers linger with a warm start. Highs peak in the first half of the day in the mid 40s. Cooler air begins to usher in behind this frontal system helping a few lingering rain showers to become snow showers Sunday evening and overnight. Lows Sunday night fall into the lower 30s. We look to dodge any major storm systems early next week but a few snow showers are possible Monday. Temperatures continue to free fall to below average territory by mid week.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn