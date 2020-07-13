Weather Blog: Rain chances to start the workweek

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers to start, becoming more numerous through the afternoon. While most will be below severe limits a few could feature gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s while dewpoints are in the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few storms continues through Tuesday morning, many having heavy rain. Temperatures fall to the low 60’s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. Rainfall totals when this system finally wraps up nears a half an inch, with a few locations caught under the heaviest downpours near 1 inch. Temperatures are below average in the upper 70’s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Thursday: Scattered showers, a few storms. Mid 80’s

Friday: Scattered showers to start, under partly cloudy skies. Mid 80’s

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog