Weather Blog: Rain chances to start the workweek

Today: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers to start, becoming more numerous through the afternoon. While most will be below severe limits a few could feature gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s while dewpoints are in the upper 50’s to low 60’s
Tonight: Scattered showers and a few storms continues through Tuesday morning, many having heavy rain. Temperatures fall to the low 60’s
Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. Rainfall totals when this system finally wraps up nears a half an inch, with a few locations caught under the heaviest downpours near 1 inch. Temperatures are below average in the upper 70’s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures climb to the low 80’s
Thursday: Scattered showers, a few storms. Mid 80’s
Friday: Scattered showers to start, under partly cloudy skies. Mid 80’s
Have a great day!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley