Weather Blog: Rain chances to start the workweek

Today: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers to start, becoming more numerous through the afternoon. While most will be below severe limits a few could feature gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s while dewpoints are in the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few storms continues through Tuesday morning, many having heavy rain. Temperatures fall to the low 60’s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. Rainfall totals when this system finally wraps up nears a half an inch, with a few locations caught under the heaviest downpours near 1 inch. Temperatures are below average in the upper 70’s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Thursday: Scattered showers, a few storms. Mid 80’s

Friday: Scattered showers to start, under partly cloudy skies. Mid 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley