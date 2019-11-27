Weather Blog: Rain changes to snow by Thanksgiving











Good evening!

Rain, to the tune of 0.25-0.75″, moves through Thanksgiving Eve. A cold front sweeping by turns that rain into snow through the morning tomorrow with a cold north wind to follow. Let’s take it step-by-step.

Tonight, widespread moderate rain with a few downpours moves through from west to east. Isolated lightning and thunder may be possible. Rain will change to snow overnight as a cold front moves in, starting first at mountain peaks after midnight then down to valley floors as the snow level drops. The temp settles into the 30s.

Thanksgiving Thursday, the temp recovers by a few degrees then drops again by the afternoon slowly. This supports a rain/snow mix in valleys through the morning becoming all snow by the afternoon. Higher terrain is generally snow from the getgo. During the afternoon, drier air arrives to cut off any remaining snow showers. Mountain peaks could easily clock in at 4-6″ of new powder. From 1000-2000′, 1-3″ of snow falls. In valleys, expect little to no accumulation, though a dusting to 0.5″ is not out of the question, particularly in smaller, more shallow hollows. The wind kicks up from the north at 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Friday and Saturday are then much quieter and drier, but cold. Clouds are slow to clear Friday, with more sunshine on tap Saturday, but both days have highs in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. At night, the temp bottoms out in the single digits to mid teens. Late Sunday into Monday of next week brings our next accumulating snow event, but totals remain elusive at this time. Global weather models haven’t quite reached a consensus on this storm’s track, so stay tuned!

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault