Weather Blog: Rain develops tonight, unsettled forecast remains

Happy Sunday!

Clouds have increased across the region this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Showers develop tonight as a warm front stalls out, heaviest of which will be in central and southern VT and NH. This looks to last until early Monday afternoon. With heavy rainfall possible, Flash Flood Watches are issued for Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont along with southern NH including Sullivan County. This lasts until Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals in these areas could be around 1.5″-3.0″.

Monday will feature showers taper off by noon and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly cooler, only peaking in the mid to upper 70s. Winds stay south around 5-10 mph. Showers and storms remain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday before things quiet down and warm up by late week.

Have a great rest of your Sunday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn