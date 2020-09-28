Weather Blog: Rain finally in the forecast

Good afternoon and welcome to a new week!

Some enjoyed scattered, mainly light showers Monday. But, we are gearing up for a much-needed, more widespread and heavier rainfall event midweek. Let’s get into the details.

Hit-or-miss rain trails off Monday evening and eventually, the clouds follow suit. With some clearing, patchy fog may develop, particularly in areas that picked up rain, today. However, working against that fog development will be a south breeze of 10-15 mph. It’s warm and muggy overnight; mid 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday starts out with some sunshine, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. Also, after midday, a cold front approaches from the west and then stalls out nearly overhead by the evening. With this front, comes another round of scattered rain and a wind shift. Before the boundary, the wind will be quite gusty out of the south at 15-30 mph. Then, behind it, the wind settles and shifts to out of the north at 5-15 mph. High temp, mid 60s in New York to low and mid 70s in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Here’s where we get to the good stuff! Tuesday night, an area of low pressure spins up along this boundary and races northeast, bringing a ton of moisture borrowed from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic. This translates into a period of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall from late Tuesday to Wednesday morning. Most will pick up 1-2″, though locally higher amounts up to 3″ may be possible. Low temp, 50s.

Wednesday, widespread morning rain tapers off to scattered showers by the afternoon. Mid 60s. The cooler air pours in behind the front, finishing the work week with highs in the low 60s to upper 50s and nighttime temps falling through the 40s and 30s. Scattered showers are still possible Thursday and Friday, but more sun is on tap by the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault