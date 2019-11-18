Weather Blog: Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, making for a messy Tuesday Morning drive

Its a quiet start to the day Monday, with more clouds than we’ve seen all weekend long!

But this is the calm before the storm as messy weather pushing in this evening, and overnight tonight.

Here is how things shape up:

Today: We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds, otherwise it’s a pretty tranquil day. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 30’s as warm air moves in ahead of a coastal storm. As our air temperatures warm, our road/ surface temperatures don’t respond quite as quickly, eventually creating problems once the precipitation moves in this evening.

The good news is the center of this storm is staying off of the coast, keeping the heaviest precip out of our region but keep in mind, it doesn’t take a lot of ice to cause issues, especially as we look toward the morning commute.

Tonight: A few light rain showers will spread in as we head toward sunset, with a few spots mixing to freezing rain… remember those surface temps? They become important! The type of precip that falls at your house is based on a combination of air temperatures and surface or road temperatures. Overnight expect conditions to get slick as light freezing rain beings to build-up with most spots picking up a few hundredths of an inch, and a few higher total up to 0.10-0.20″

Tuesday: Didn’t we have a messy Tuesday morning commute last week?!? Well bad news, it’s looking messy again this week. As our coastal storm begins to depart, it’s going to drag in cold air from the north and begin the process of transitioning all that messy mixed precip into snow as it pulls out off the Gulf of Maine. So spots, especially in the Champlain Valley, can expect the highest totals… because they transition to snow the fastest, with lower totals as you travel towards the NEK.

So how much are we expecting? Here are some of the latest model runs giving a solid idea of how much snow/ice we could see.

This is a tricky storm to predict and a shift in our track or a mistiming could lead to dramatically different ice and snow totals! Stay with us for the latest!

The storm finally departs Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Pack the patience Tuesday morning! It’s likely going to be a messy drive!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley