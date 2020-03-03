Weather Blog: Rain moves in Tuesday evening

Hello there!

After a warm and sunny Springlike day for many, rain moves in Tuesday evening with wet and/or slick roads likely overnight through early Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Rain moves in from southwest to northeast with quick, light totals of generally less than one-quarter inch. Just as the main batch of showers scoots off to the east daybreak Wednesday, temps reach their minimums in the 30s. Low 30s through the Northeast Kingdom may allow for a brief, quick changeover to snow that could produce a coating to around 0.5″. Roads may be slick above 1500′ with icy spots for the Wednesday morning drive, but elsewhere the main threat to commuters will be hydroplaning due to pooling water from rain and snowmelt.

Wednesday – It’s a breezy day with a west wind of 10-20 mph sustained, gusting to 30 mph. The core of a low-level jet passes through northern New York with gusts tonight into Wednesday overachieving a tad, reaching around 40 mph along the eastern slopes of the Adirondacks. The temp tomorrow limps along through the 30s to near 40 degrees under more clouds than sun with a few lingering light valley rain or mountain snow showers. No significant accumulation should be expected, though a fresh dusting to 1″ or so cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy. 20s to near 30 degrees.

Thursday – Becoming partly to mostly sunny. 30s to near 40 degrees.

Thursday Night – Increasing clouds. 20s.

Friday – Mostly cloudy with two waves to watch; one moving in from the Great Lakes, the other scooting up the coast. The two will likely phase, but where that happens remains our biggest concern. If they merge together inland or near the Atlantic coastline, it could mean a very typical March snowstorm. However, that does not appear the case. Instead, most major weather models are showing that merging or phasing happening way too far offshore to give us much more than a glancing blow of light rain or snow, especially over southern and eastern Vermont into New Hampshire. Stay tuned!!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault