Weather Blog: Rain moves out, and sunshine sticks around for the week ahead

Today: We’re dealing with a few light rain showers early, but dry air is helping to suppress the precipitation southward and clearing out the clouds by afternoon, especially for northern zones. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60’s

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear with temperatures falling to the mid 45’s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 60’s

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Low 70’s

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Mid 70’s

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Upper 70’s to near 80°