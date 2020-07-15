Weather Blog: Rain returns late week

Good afternoon!

It’s been a quiet, dry Wednesday, but rain will close out the work week late Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are then followed up by a hot and humid weekend.

Tonight – Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Mid 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday – Partly sunny to start, but clouds will increase as the day progresses. A southerly wind kicks up to 10-20 mph tapping into a muggy airmass to the south. That will bump our relative humidity up as dewpoints move into the 60s. Air temps hit the low 80s. That more saturated airmass will fuel showers and thunderstorms that kick off late in the afternoon and into the evening over western and central New York, moving into eastern New York and Vermont overnight.

Friday – On-and-off rain continues throughout the morning with a few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours possible. By the afternoon, the threat for rain diminishes as the front moves out of our neck-of-the-woods. Clouds may clear, but an isolated shower could still pop up even into Friday night. Near 80 degrees. South wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday – Becoming mostly sunny. Near 90 degrees.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Low 90s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault