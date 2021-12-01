Weather Blog: Rain shower Thursday

Today: Its a partly to mostly cloudy with a few light leftover snow showers coming to and end this morning. High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30’s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries rolling in by sunrise. Temperatures remain relatively steady in the mid 30’s and snowflakes flip to rain drop early Thursday

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, becoming more widespread by afternoon with a passing cold front. Rainfall totals range between 0.25-0.5″ but rain drops flip back to snowflakes overnight, with a dusting to 2 inches possible especially in the mountain peaks.

Friday: Lingering snow showers with temperatures in the mid 30’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

