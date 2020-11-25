Weather Blog: Rain showers for Thanksgiving

I’ve had “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” stuck in my head all morning long… I wonder why?

If you haven’t looked outside, it’s a winter wonderland, with light to moderate snow falling across the region. It’s great if you don’t have to travel this morning!

But for those who do have to hit the roads whether it’s to work, the grocery store for last minute Thanksgiving prep or if you hitting the roads to visit family for the holiday (*Please please PLEASE follow travel and gathering COVID restrictions!*) make sure you are taking it slow on the roads!

We currently have a lot of cold air in place so a lot of the fluffy light snow is actually blowing around, creating visibility issue!

The snow will wrap up by noon, with a period of quiet but clouds weather this afternoon as temperatures climb into the 40’s

Those warmer temperatures mean that the next round of precip will fall as plain rain (with the exception of a wintry mix for the colder hallows of the NEK). That rain will get underway after sunset and fall light through night, as morning lows are in the upper 30’s.

The rain looks to fall as showers through the afternoon, some moderate to at times heavy especially in Eastern Vermont. Grab the rain gear if you are heading out on Thanksgiving as about a quarter to a half an inch of rain is anticipated.

We dry out for Black Friday, with mild temperatures in the low 50’s and a lot of cloud cover, it’ll be a great day to go for a walk to burn off all those Thanksgiving calories!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley