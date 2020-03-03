Weather Blog: Rain Showers to affect afternoon voting

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Well, it’s a sunny start to this Town Meeting Day and Super Tuesday but you won’t need the sunglasses for too long as clouds are filling in for the afternoon. It might be a smart idea to keep the rain jacket on hand, especially for the evening drive.

Here’s how things are shaping up:

 Today: Partly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds after lunchtime. Rain chances increase after 3 pm with rainfall totals about a quarter of an inch. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40’s

Tonight: Passing rain and snow showers as temps fall to the low 30’s

Tomorrow: Rain and snow showers as temps climb to the upper 30’s

Thursday: Partly sunny with temperatures climbing to the low 40’s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog