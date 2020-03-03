Weather Blog: Rain Showers to affect afternoon voting

Well, it’s a sunny start to this Town Meeting Day and Super Tuesday but you won’t need the sunglasses for too long as clouds are filling in for the afternoon. It might be a smart idea to keep the rain jacket on hand, especially for the evening drive.

Here’s how things are shaping up:

Today: Partly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds after lunchtime. Rain chances increase after 3 pm with rainfall totals about a quarter of an inch. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40’s

Tonight: Passing rain and snow showers as temps fall to the low 30’s

Tomorrow: Rain and snow showers as temps climb to the upper 30’s

Thursday: Partly sunny with temperatures climbing to the low 40’s