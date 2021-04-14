Weather Blog: Rain showers tonight then snow returns to the forecast

Happy Wednesday!

Rain showers develop into tonight as lows remain in the 40s overnight tonight. Waking up Thursday, showers will persist and become more widespread. Temperatures will return to more seasonable characteristics only peaking in the mid to lower 50s for the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to drop in the higher terrain tomorrow afternoon, transitioning rainfall into a wintry mix to snow.

Snowfall looks to last through Thursday night and Friday. Forecast right now looks to dump 3-6″ in locations 1000-2000ft in elevation. The southern Green Mountains will see the most from this system, with the summit peaks possibly picking up 6-10″ of snow (spine of the green mountains could see locally higher amounts of a foot or more). Valley areas look to miss out on this one as warmer air holds on, but I wouldn’t rule out a wintry mix at times. Low elevations in southern Vermont could see some light accumulation, but because we have been so warm it would most likely only be on grassy surfaces.

Winter Storm Watches are in place for central and southern portions of the Green Mountain state along with New Hampshire from Thursday at 8pm until Friday at 8pm.

Things dry out into the weekend with temperatures warming back into the 60s by early next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn