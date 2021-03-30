Weather Blog: Rain showers Wednesday ahead of April Fools Day snow

Happy Tuesday everyone!

What a gorgeous afternoon, highs peaked in the upper 50s and lower 60s with wall to wall sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase tonight with breezy conditions remaining. Winds south at 15-20 mph and gusting up to 30mph at times. Expect overnight lows to remain mild, in the 40s for most.

Wednesday will start off on the dry side with cloud cover returning. Showers arrive by late morning and early afternoon and become steady at times into the overnight hours. Highs will peak in the upper 50s. Cooler air begins to usher in as this system pulls through, and will flip rainfall into snowfall very early Thursday morning. For this reason the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the North Country from Thursday AM to early Friday AM. Right now snowfall totals look to range between 4-8″+ for the mountains in the north country, and northern VT, 2-4″ for the mid slopes Champlain Valley. Mainly 1-2″ in central and southern Vermont. These numbers will still need to be fine tuned as we get closer. (No this is not an April Fools day joke!)

Have a great rest of your night!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn