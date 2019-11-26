Weather Blog: Rain & Snow moves in just in time for Thanksgiving travel. Here’s what to expect.

Nothing to really worry about weatherwise today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few stray sprinkles along the international border. Temps are feeling spring-like, climbing into the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Messy weather will be impacting your thanksgiving plans. Let’s break it down for you so you know what to expect!

We start off the busiest travel day of the year dry under mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers get going around noontime, becoming widespread and moderate to at times heavy right in time for the evening drive.

We make the transition to snow after midnight Thursday morning, and keep the chance for snow showers through Thanksgiving Day, but they become more confined to the higher terrain after lunchtime.

In terms of totals, expect about 0.25-0.50″ of rain, with snow stacking up to about a dusting to 2 inches.

Nothing we can’t handle but take it slow on the roads and leave yourself some extra time to get to turkey dinner on time!

Black Friday Shopping? Expect a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures feeling chilly in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. Bundle up!

Who is ready for pie! I know I am! Just a few more days!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley