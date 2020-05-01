Weather Blog: Rain today but sunshine returns this weekend!

Happy Friday everyone!

A rainy start for most this morning under cloudy skies. Temperatures remain mild though, in the 50s with highs this afternoon reaching into the low 60s. Showers linger through today but we begin to dry out by this evening and overnight. Clouds decrease tonight becoming partly cloudy with lows falling into the lower 40s. Dry weather and some sunshine returns into the weekend.

Saturday starts off sunny with highs peaking in the low to mid 60s. Clouds increase into the afternoon with a few shower chances late Saturday and early Sunday morning. Some more sunshine develops Sunday before showers arrive into Monday as well. Not a washout of a weekend but you may need the umbrella at times Sunday. Sunday highs peak in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Enjoy the warmth becuase we cool back down, below average into next week.

Temperatures Monday through Thursday of next week look to remain in the mid to upper 50s. Mainly dry conditions return for us however through most of next week. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn