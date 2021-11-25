Weather Blog: Rain transitions to snowfall Friday

Happy Thanksgiving!

Rain showers will be on and off as we move into tonight as temperatures fall back into the 30s. A few slick spots are possible in the higher terrain, so please take it slow if you are headed home from any turkey day plans! Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for portions of the region through Saturday afternoon as our next weather maker arrives Friday.

Rainfall begins Friday in the valley areas with snowfall in the higher terrain. The valley areas will see this flip over to snowfall into Friday afternoon (3-4pm) and may be light to moderate at times. Right now it looks like a dusting to 3 inches in the valleys, 3-6″ in the mid slopes, 4-8″ in the NEK and 8-12″+ in the mountains. This snowfall will wrap up into early Saturday.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving night and safe holiday weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn