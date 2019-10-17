Weather Blog: Rain, wind (and mountain snow) slowly wrap up







Good evening!

As the Nor’easter slowly meanders off to the east, rain and wind will taper off into Friday. When the clouds lift, our tallest peaks may reveal a new white cap. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Scattered showers linger, but become lighter and lighter overnight. Additional rain of one-tenth to one-half inch possible under a cloudy sky with a cool overnight low in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 10-20 mph, occasionally still gusting to 30 mph. Above 2500′, snowflakes fly with a few inches of new accumulation for those peaks.

Friday – Clouds are tough to clear, first breaking up over larger valleys, however, by the afternoon. The temp reaches the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Stray sprinkles and light showers stick with us. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, except in the Northeast Kingdom where blocked low clouds remain, spitting light rain (possibly mixed with snowflakes over higher terrain just like Thursday night). 30s.

Saturday – Becoming mostly sunny. Seasonable, low to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Low 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault