Weather Blog: Rainfall and storms taper off tonight, cooler Sunday

Happy Saturday!

It has been a storm day across the region as a cold front moves through. Winds begin to calm down tonight as showers and storms taper off. Cooler air begins to usher in behind this frontal system as lows fall into the 40s and lower 50s. Most of the thunderstorm potential ends by 7pm as our Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and afternoon shower chances, but nothing too widespread or heavy. Temperatures stay cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be west 5-10 mph. Monday as cooler air enters, showers may flip over into some snow showers in the mountains. Highs Monday stay in the lower 50s and even 40s in the higher terrain. Dry conditions arrive again into mid week with highs seasonable once again.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn