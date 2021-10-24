Weather Blog: Rainfall arrives, heavy at times into next week

Happy Sunday!

We all saw a gorgeous afternoon today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Tonight clouds will increase again as a warm front approaches. This will bring shower chances back into the region mainly after the midnight hour. With the additional cloud cover, lows will be warmer in the 40s for most.

Monday will start off rainy with showers likely through the afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler than average in the upper 40s in the Champlain Valley. A low pressure system will begin to deepen and intensify off to our south. This will bring heavy rain potential into the forecast late Monday and into Tuesday afternoon. Highest rainfall totals will be off the the south, closer to the area of low pressure. Luckily we will warm up and dry out into the end of the week. Rainfall totals through Wednesday morning in the Champlain Valley could be around 1.5-2.0″ and in southern Vermont around 2.0-4.0″ when all is said and done.

Have a great rest of your Sunday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn