Weather Blog: Rainfall continues with light mountain snow possible early Saturday

Happy Friday everyone!

It has been a rainy and dreary afternoon along with much cooler temperatures. Highs today remained in the 50s. Tonight rainfall remains likely, especially for eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. Overnight lows fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. As we move past the midnight hour and early Saturday cooler air continues to filter in, especially for higher terrain. This could lead to some light snow accumulation in portions of the Northeast Kingdom, Adirondacks and the Green Mountains. This will occur mainly in locations above 2500 feet. Areas above 3500 feet in the Green Mountains could see around 3-7 inches of snowfall. A few snowflakes may mix in below 2500 feet, but no accumulation expected there. Rainfall totals still look to range between 1-2 inches.

As we move into Saturday, showers linger early with clouds clearing out pretty quickly from west to east. Highs into the afternoon remain in the 50s with clear skies by the evening and overnight. Saturday night we fall back into the 30s for most with calm winds. More sunshine remins to end the weekend with highs warmer, back near 60 degrees.

Overall, not a bad weekend forecast, just starting off a bit rainy (or snowy depending on your elevation). Next rain chances arrive into early next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn