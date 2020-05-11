Weather Blog: Rainy and cool conditions return Monday

Happy Mothers Day everyone!

I hope you all enjoyed some of the dry weather we received today because rain chances return Monday. Tonight we remain mostly cloudy with showers arriving late. Lows fall into the 30s. Tomorrow morning shower chances begin to increase with heavy showers and rainfall possible through late morning and the afternoon. Highs remain below average, topping off in the low 50s.

Rainfall totals will top off near a quarter of an inch with higher amounts where any heavier downpours set up. Because cooler air is still settled in the region, higher elevations could see a wintery mix and some light snowfall accumulation. This is mainly for northern portions of the Adirondacks and higher elevations of the Northeast Kingdom. Otherwise, we begin to dry out late Monday and see some sunshine return on Tuesday.

By mid-week we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back into the 60s by Thursday. Our next rain chance looks to arrive late Thursday and into Friday. Some areas may be near 70 degrees next weekend. Have a great rest of your weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn