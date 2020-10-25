Weather Blog: Rainy and cooler start to the work week

Happy Sunday everyone!

We have had a mainly dry day today with some sunshine, but clouds begin to increase through the overnight as our next storm system moves in. Tonight mostly cloudy skies develop with lows chilly, falling back into the 30s for most. By early Monday showers arrive, with a wintry mix possible in higher terrain where temperatures will be at or slightly below freezing.

As we move through Monday, temperatures slowly increase with winds S 5-15 mph, but we stay below average with highs only near the mid to upper 40s. Showers and widespread rainfall develop late morning and last into the afternoon. By late Monday night and early Tuesday we begin to dry out but the cloud cover remains. Cooler weather remains into mid week with mainly dry conditions. Our next weather maker arrives Thursday and into Friday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn