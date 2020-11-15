Weather Blog: Rainy and windy end to the weekend

Happy Sunday everyone!

It was a mainly dry start today, with temperatures peaking in the mid to lower 40s. Our next storm system is approaching quickly from the west and will move in this evening. This will bring a line of heavy rainfall from about 6pm until 10/11pm tonight. Embedded thunderstorms are also possible in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire as this front moves through. Along with it will be gusty winds out of the south, at around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40mph. In the North Country in NY, Wind Advisories are in place until 4AM Monday with winds South 20-30 mph and gusts to 55mph possible. Make sure to secure any outside objects that could blow away. Isolated power outages are possible.

Rainfall totals look to average around a half an inch with locally higher amounts associated with any heavier downpours or storms. As we move into tonight, lows fall back into the 40s. Winds stay breezy with rain and snow showers lingering into Monday. A coating to an inch of snowfall is possible for very high elevations in the Adirondacks. Below average temperatures then flow into the region by mid week, with highs near freezing on Wednesday and overnight lows in teens and low 20s.

Have a great end to the weekend and great workweek!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn