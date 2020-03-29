Weather Blog: Rainy Sunday followed by an unsettled early week





Good evening!

Hope you enjoyed your Saturday! It was a comfortable one across the region with many of you seeing lower 50s for temperatures and hazy sunshine. We will take it!

The second half of the weekend will feel quite opposite of the first half, clouds are on the increase tonight as we have a warm front moving in. This will allow for rain to begin around daybreak Sunday and continue at a steady rate throughout much of the day, with blustery winds over 25MPH+ especially in the Champlain Valley towards dinner time. A good half an inch to one inch of rain is likely. A great day to stay home and stay safe! Any snow cover that is left in our higher elevations will start to runoff, some ponding on the roads is possible, so be mindful of that.

Sunday night the rain will begin to lighten up and taper off before more showers move in early Monday. Some areas of freezing rain are possible in our mountain top communities in Essex County in Vermont, and down the spine of the Green Mountains. Nothing more than a glaze of ice though. Early next week it remains unsettled with rain showers on and off for Monday. Temperatures remain seasonable with low and middle 40s for highs. Perhaps more crocus flowers will appear here and there! Hold tight, true spring will be here before you know it!

Hope you have a goodnight, and stay healthy!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki