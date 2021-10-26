Weather Blog: Rainy Tuesday forecast, improvements mid week

Happy Tuesday!

A rainy start for many of us this morning as a low pressure system strengthens off the south coast of New England. Grab the rain gear before heading to work or the bus stop as rain looks to be heaviest until around the noon hour. Rainfall totals will be higher the further south you go, with a few tenths of an inch in the north country, but closer to an inch or more in southern zones by Wednesday morning. Highs today peak in the mid to lower 50s with winds north 5-10 mph.

Tonight skies remain cloudy with showers tapering off. Winds will become breezy from the north 10-15 mph. Lows will stay warm, in the lower 40s for the Champlain Valley and slightly warmer to the south. A quiet forecast looks to return into mid to late week with sunshine Wednesday afternoon through Friday. More rain chances return as an unsettled forecast develops into Halloween weekend.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn