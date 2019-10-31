Weather Blog: Rainy, Windy, and Wet Halloween

It’s a spooky spooky Halloween Forecast: Let’s dive right into it!

A few scattered showers are out there to start off this Halloween.. but those showers become heavier and more widespread just in time for the kids to head out for Trick-Or-Treating.

Winds will remain pretty quiet through the day Thursday, but by sunset, they’ll ramp up out of the South at 15-25 mph. Rain will fall, very heavy at times overnight, with rainfall totals reaching up to 1.5-2.5″ by morning.

Rivers will be running high and fast with some reaching minor flood stage by Friday Morning

As the water threat winds down, the wind threat ramps up, especially in the North Country, power outages will be possible as winds are out of the Southeast at 20-30 gusting as high as 65 in spots.

Stay safe out there tonight!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

