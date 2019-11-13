Weather Blog: Record-breaking cold! Will we warm up again?

The snow has moved out and the totals are coming in! Here is a sampling of some reports we received across Vermont and New York

As we mop up and get back to school and work Wednesday, were dealing with the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter! Look at those temperatures!

And this cold is actually breaking records!

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny! Cold! Temperatures climb to the low 20’s with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. Windchills feeling more like the teens and single digits! Bundle up!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Teens and single digits.

Thursday: A few passing snow showers with temperatures climbing to the low 30’s

Friday: Rain and snow showers by afternoon. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s

Saturday: Sunshine. Low 20’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low 30’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley