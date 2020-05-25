Weather Blog: Record-breaking heat possible Tuesday

Happy Memorial Day everyone!

Hopefully you got to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the warmth, even with a few showers passing this afternoon. Highs today peaked in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Tonight we fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly to partly clear skies. The warmth then enters for Tuesday.

Tuesday we look mainly dry, a few pop up showers and even a rumble of thunder possible in the afternoon, otherwise a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be right near 90 degrees. Dew point temperatures will also climb into the 60s, meaning it may feel a bit humid when stepping out. With temperatures this warm for late May, we are challenging many records set on May 26th – you can check those out below!

Wednesday is even hotter, many locations in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. UV Index will be VERY high so please remember to put on the sunscreen if you are out trying to cool off. We then track showers and a few thunderstorms possible late Thursday and Friday as a cold front knocks us back down into the 70s for next weekend. Have a wonderful and safe week!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn