Weather Blog: Refreshing Monday

Our well advertised cold front has cleared the area and it feels much different everywhere, compared to the mugginess we all woke up to. Rain didn’t amount to much but the wind swung around and has been rather gusty this afternoon & evening. Sunday night, the wind will calm down and skies will clear. With the dry air in place, the stage is set for a chilly start to Monday. Lows in most places will drop into the high 30s & low to mid 40s. The coldest pockets of the NEK & Adirondacks have a small shot at patchy frost.

Monday will be a stunner of a day under mainly sunny skies and just a light southerly breeze. High temperatures will be near perfect in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will thicken up toward the end of the day and keep temperatures rather pleasant overnight into Tuesday morning; we’ll bottom out in the low 50s. A southerly breeze will kick in near 20mph on Tuesday. Despite cloudiness, the day will be dry and highs will push into the low 80s.

Another cold front will move through on Wednesday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with it. As of now, the severe threat is low but it’ll be something we’ll need to monitor. Meanwhile, highs will get into the low 80s. The front will be quick to clear the area and set the stage for a pleasant end to the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs on either side of 70°.

Heading into the weekend we’re monitoring the potential for things to get a bit showery. Right now, I’m trending toward a drier set up but a slight shift in weather features may throw some off & on showers our way through Memorial Day with highs in the high 60s & low 70s. Keep checking back for your holiday plans but as of Sunday night, I wouldn’t cancel anything.

-Meteorologist Sean Parker