Weather Blog: Reindeer-approved Christmas forecast















Good evening! Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours!

Our quiet weather pattern holds steady right through Santa’s big visit with reindeer-approved flying conditions on the way tonight. All that pesky cloudy cover is no match for Rudolph’s bright, red nose, so fear not! And the temp will drop off into the teens, just where those North Pole dwelling creatures like it.

Despite the early chill tomorrow morning, the temp will recover and zip right along into the low 30s. The clouds stick around, but the weather does not make the naughty list this year, as it remains quiet and dry for those hitting the roads to see loved ones. Wind, light from the southeast.

Christmas night, still cloudy – you guessed it- dropping into the upper teens to low 20s. Thursday also features more clouds than sun, but it’s our last quiet weather day of the year as a more unsettled pattern unfolds Friday. Low 30s Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night, a warm front lifts north and brings a light wintry mixed precipitation. There could be some patchy icing, up to a few hundredths of an inch, in the Adirondacks and from the Green Mountains into eastern Vermont and higher terrain of the Granite State. It will be slick early Friday! A light rain/snow mix continues into early afternoon Friday before a cold front sweeps through late. We’re briefly quieter Saturday, but rain and snow return Sunday into Monday. We may have a soaker on our hands with significant mountain accumulation into the last few days of 2019. Stay tuned!

Merry Christmas! I hope your holiday is bright, magical and filled with love!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault