Weather Blog: Relatively quiet weather this week

Woah… what a crazy storm Friday! In case you missed it here are some of the highest wind gusts and rainfall totals across the region.

Thankfully though the weekend’s weather was quiet enough to allow clean up crews to make good progress in repairing roads, and bringing the lights back on! Monday morning and just over 1,200 homes are still without power across Vermont and New York.

Its a quiet start to the workweek, with sunshine beaming down on us this Monday morning. Other than a few extra clouds this afternoon, its a nice seasonable day with temperatures climbing to the upper 40’s

Here is how the rest of the week is shaping up!

Today: Mostly sunny to start, with clouds on the increase by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s with winds breezy out of the South @ 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles after midnight. Upper 30’s to low 40’s

Tuesday: Scattered light rain showers (Rainfall totals less than 0.10″) Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s

Wednesday: A few morning snow showers, with sunny skies by afternoon. Low 40’s

Thursday: Rain/snow likely. Low 40’s

Friday: Morning snow showers. Cold. Upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Happy Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley