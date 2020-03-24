Weather Blog: Relatively quiet weather with above-average temps through the rest of the week

Ok… so I know we got a bit more snow than expected but on the bright side, those of you who are cooped up because of the Coronavirus have plenty of wintertime activities to enjoy! Sledding, a snowball fight, maybe a bit of shoveling, all fun social distancing activities!!

But just before 9 AM and most of the snow has wrapped up, other than a few leftover flurries. There is a slight chance for a few leftover areas of freezing drizzle ending by early afternoon. Skies will slowly clear as temperatures climb to the mid 40’s, which will help to melt some of the snow on your front porch!

Tonight we remain partly clear and temperatures fall back into the upper 20’s and Wednesday expect increasing clouds with temperatures climbing into the upper 40’s