Weather Blog: Relief from the heat on the way

Happy National SUNSCREEN Day!

On hot summer days like today, sunscreen is so important! And don’t forget to reapply every 2 hours, or after getting out of the water!

The UV index is high today, lather up!

Today: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers and storms bubbling up. Temperatures climb to the low 90’s and dewpoints are sticky in the mid to upper 60’s

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temperatures falling to the low to mid 60’s

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a few afternoon showers during the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the mid 80’s

Friday: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures climb to the mid 80’s

Saturday: Relief from the heat and humidity, with temperatures climbing to the upper 70’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Mid 60’s