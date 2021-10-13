Weather Blog: Remaining mild, more cloud cover late week

Happy Wednesday!

We have made it halfway through the week and the warm temperatures have not gone anywhere. Highs today still managed to peak in the lower 70s with more cloud cover however. Showers are possible but very isolated in nature through the evening and into early tonight. Overnight lows will fall back into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies filling in.

Thursday will feature limited sunshine along with some patchy drizzle at times. High temperatures will still be warm near 70 degrees Thursday and Friday. An approaching frontal system will bring the return of showers into late Friday with more widespread rain for Saturday as a cold front pushes through. This will allow temperatures to fall back into the 60s and 50s Sunday and into early next week, which is more seasonable for this time of year.

Have a great evening!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn