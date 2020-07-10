Weather Blog: Remnants of Tropical Storm Fay set to bring beneficial rain to the region

Triple ‘H’ weather once again for this Friday as temperatures easily reach the mid 90’s and heat indices soar over 100°

There is the smallest chance for a spot shower in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks, otherwise expect mostly sunny skies, and a little bit of haze.

You know the drill, stay hydrated, take breaks to cool down if you’re working outdoors, and look before you lock!

Then all eye turn to Tropical Storm Fay.

Currently off the coast of Delaware, Fay is moving due north at 10 mph with winds as high as 50 mph (as of the 7 AM update from the National Hurricane Center)

Fay will continue to track northward, eventually making landfall near New Jersey and trekking northward weakening to a tropical depression as in heads toward Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire.

Rain will begin after midnight, with torrential downpours through early Saturday morning. If you are heading out early keep in mind there could be ponding on the roadways and low visibility!

Expect a little bit of a break in the heaviest rain late Saturday morning, before another round of showers and stronger storms to fire up for the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are noticeable cooler in the mid 80’s but dewpoints will be tropical in the low 70’s!

The chance for rain continues into Sunday as a secondary front pushes by, once again we are watching for strong to even severe storms.

As Fay moves in you can expect very heavy rain, with rainfall totals reaching close to 1-2″ with a few localized spots closing in on 3″+ by Sunday evening

While localized small stream and tributary flooding is a possibility, most rivers will be running high and fast but remaining within their banks, thanks to a very dry start to summer. Most locations around the region are about 1-2″ of rain below average for the summer.

If anything Fay will bring us beneficial rain, helping to bust our moderate to even severe drought.

We avoid the strong winds, as Fay will weaken as it makes landfall. Expect south to southeasterly winds at about 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts in the higher terrain.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley