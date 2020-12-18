Weather Blog: Road conditions improve after major snow storm

After an awful morning drive yesterday, today’s commute is much easier!

The snow is done but roads are still slick, with leftover slush and packed down icy snow, especially in southern zones.

A little bit of sunshine in today’s forecast will help to melt and loosen up some of that slop that froze overnight, but make sure you get it up this afternoon as temperatures dip into the teens and single digits.

Skies are clear to start Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies to the afternoon. Clouds will start to build in from the west for the afternoon ahead of a front that’s passing by Sunday.

Sunday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers with a dusting to an inch expected. Some of those showers may lingering into the first part of Monday and the morning drive.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley