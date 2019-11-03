Weather Blog: Say it ain’t SNOW!

As we move away from the Halloween storm, we’re noticing a bit of a shift in our weather pattern, one that favors winter a little bit more than it does fall.

Saturday although it was a nice sunny day, had a bit of a chill to the air… one that made me grabing the winter coat for the first time.

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers. Upper 20’s to low 30’s

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a couple passing areas of mixed precipitation rain and snow showers (AHH), with temps in the low to mid 40’s

Monday: Mostly sunny to start with a few extra clouds by afternoon. Upper 40’s

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few showers. Low 50’s

Have a great weekend