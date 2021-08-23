Weather Blog: Saying au revoir to Henri after it makes it’s nearest pass to our region this afternoon

Henri is still bothering us as we start the new week! Right now meandering over the capitol district of New York Henri is expected to make it’s closest pass to our region TODAY!

But thanks to a lot of dry air in place and a track that has trending further south, those rain bands don’t make it too far north of Rutland County.

Flood Watches still in place for Windham and Sullivan Counties, and we’re keeping an eye on the Saxton and Williams Rivers, as rainfall totals especially along the higher mountain peaks could range from 1-2 inches, with a few localized higher amounts.

The rain is coming to and end after midnight tonight, as we say Au Revoir to Henri! Tuesday’s forecast features a mix of sunshine and clouds as temperatures soar into the mid 80’s and dewpoints remain tropical in the upper 60’s.

We find some relief from the heat and humidity by the end of the week as a cold front comes through Thursday, with a return to seasonable and comfortable weather for the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley