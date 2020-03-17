Weather Blog: Scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday

Today: Passing rain and snow showers, with little to no accumulation expected for the valleys, higher terrain and the Northeast Kingdom can expect a dusting to 2 inches. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph and gusting upwards of 35 mph.

Tonight: Skies clear out, and temperatures fall back into the upper 20’s

Wednesday: Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the low 40’s

Thursday: It’s the first day of spring and we have snow showers arriving especially in southern Vermont through the Upper Valley for the morning drive, wrapping up by afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 40’s.

Happy Tuesday!