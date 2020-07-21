Weather Blog: Scattered rain midweek

Good afternoon!

Clouds increase this evening as shower chances ramp up midweek. Again, as has been the case all summer long, it’s shower ‘chances’ not ‘guarantees’. Rain will be scattered in nature, so fingers crossed!

Tonight, clouds start rolling in after a beautiful Tuesday which featured lower humidity and seasonable top temps in the mid 70s to low 80s. That northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph will settle after sunset. Mid 50s to low 60s by daybreak.

Wednesday morning brings a handful of very quick-moving showers to mainly southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. Elsewhere, mostly cloudy to partly sunny and eagerly awaiting that rain until the afternoon. After midday, showers blossom across the region, along with the slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. We’re dodging raindrops right into the evening and the first part of Wednesday night, too. Near 80 degrees. Light south wind. Wednesday night, mid to upper 60s.

There will likely be a break in the hit-or-miss rain early Thursday before another round of showers and thunderstorms kicks up by the afternoon. Some of these could be decent soakers, dumping 0.5-1.0″ of rain in a single localized spot. Otherwise, more clouds than sun. Low 80s. Light southwest wind.

Drier air returns by Friday and Saturday with ample sunshine. It’s another warm stretch, though, reaching the low to mid 80s. Rain chances return Sunday and Monday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault