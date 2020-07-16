Weather Blog: Scattered rain overnight

Good evening!

Scattered showers roll through overnight into Friday morning followed up by a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Then, this weekend, heat and humidity settle back in.

Tonight, a weakening wave of rain rolling through central New York brings scattered showers to our region. A few embedded downpours or rumbles of thunder are possible, but for most, the rain falls without a lot of fanfare. The North Country picks up around 0.5-1.00″ with the highest totals in the St. Lawrence River Valley. For Vermont and New Hampshire, it’s generally less than 0.5″, but an isolated t’storm Friday afternoon could push those numbers higher on a highly localized basis. Clouds will decrease late afternoon into the evening. Low to mid 60s overnight, then near 80 degrees tomorrow. South breeze 10-20 mph with occasionally stronger gusts tonight in the Champlain Valley.

Saturday, under a sunny sky, the temp reaches towards 90 degrees. This will be the ‘easier’ and more comfortable of the two days this weekend, however, with dewpoints in the low to mid 60s. Those numbers jump into the low 70s by Sunday, which combined with high temps in the low to mid 90s will give us heat index values approaching 100 degrees in broad valleys. Stay cool!

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault