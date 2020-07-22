Weather Blog: Scattered shower chances could bring much-needed rain

We are starting off this hump day with a few scattered showers in Vermont’s Southern four counties and across the Connecticut River in Sullivan and Grafton County New Hampshire.

A second round of showers and storms is on tap for the afternoon, in some locations storms could even be strong to severe.

Showers will begin to bubble up after 1 pm as a warm front approaches the region, watching for stronger storm in southern zone, some could feature gusty winds and heavy rain.

Showers and storms will continue through the midnight hour, before we move into the dry sector of our low pressure system.

Dry weather and partly sunny skies greet you Thursday morning, with another round of showers and storms bubbling up, especially strong in southern Vermont and the Upper Valley. Some of these storms could put down a good gulp of water for the lawns and gardens, unfortunately, the hit or miss nature of this system means not everyone will see rain.

Clouds clear out and sunshine is back in the forecast for Friday as temperature climb into the mid 80’s

Happy Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley