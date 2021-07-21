Weather Blog: Scattered showers Wednesday, more sunshine late week

Happy Wednesday!

It was a very storm end to the day Tuesday and night last night. Many damage reports coming in across the region along with flooding. As people begin to clean up today, conditions look to be on the quieter side. A few scattered showers remain into the afternoon, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Highs will be cooler with lighter winds out of the north, temperatures peak in the mid to lower 70s.

Tonight partly cloudy skies return with lows in the upper 50s and winds north 3-7 mph. High pressure will begin to move in as a ridge shifts east. This will allow for sunny skies to develop to end the week. A few spotty showers are possible Friday otherwise we stay dry into Saturday. Highs warm as well back in the upper 70s Thursday.

Have a great morning!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn