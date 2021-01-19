Weather Blog: Scattered snow showers almost daily

Good afternoon!

Tonight – Scattered snow showers roll through, leaving most areas with a dusting to 1-3″ by mid-morning Wednesday. Slightly higher totals are possible in the southern half of St. Lawrence county where a band of lake-effect snow stretches off of Lake Ontario. Low temp in the teens.

Wednesday – Snow showers retreat into the mountains, after simple freshening up the snow pack to the tune of a dusting to 1-3″ in most spots. Some clearing is on tap late in the evening and overnight. From a daytime high in the upper teens to low 20s with a light northwest wind, the temp will drop near and below zero by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday – Snow showers return with another wave. Again, accumulation through Friday is minor, around 1-4″, but roads may be slick, particularly across higher terrain. Low to mid 20s for a daytime high temp, then upper single digits to low 20s at night.

Friday – Occasional, mainly light snow showers, particularly outside of broad valleys, continue. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy. Mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Saturday – More clouds than sun. A few snow showers or flurries are possible. Mid teens to near 20°, then dropping into the single digits at night.

Sunday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper teens.

Have a terrific Tuesday night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault