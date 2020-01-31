Weather Blog: Scattered snow showers through the weekend

Today: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Low 30’s
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, temperatures falling to the teens.
Saturday: Scattered snow showers early, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps in the low 30’s. Accumulations- dusting-2″
Sunday: Scattered snow showers with temperatures in the low 30’s. Additional accumulations around a dusting -2″
Monday: Early rain/snow showers, wrapping up through the afternoon. Upper 30’s
Have a great weekend!