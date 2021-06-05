Weather Blog: Scattered Storms Tonight – Hot Sunday

I hope everyone is having an excellent weekend so far. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move southeast through late Saturday evening. Not everyone sees them but a few of the storms may grow to become strong, putting down heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Beyond sunset, the intensity of the storms will wane but scattered showers will linger through early Sunday. Meanwhile, it’ll be warm and a bit muggy overnight with lows only falling into the middle & upper 60s.

Sunday will be mainly dry for most of us. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. I can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm, I wouldn’t cancel plans over them but remember, if you’re close enough to hear thunder, you’re close enough to get struck by lightning. Meanwhile, it’ll be another hot day with highs reaching into the upper 80s & low 90s. It’ll be noticeably muggy but not oppressive with dew points in the high 50s & low 60s. Still, air conditioners will be running.

Sunday night, expect mostly clear skies but warm lows, only dropping to around 70°. The warm night will set the stage for the hottest day of this heat stretch on Monday. Expect a sunny day with no storm chance and highs cruising into the low 90s. Our forecast for Burlington is 94°, that’ll be good enough to tie the record high for June 7 set back in 1999. Highs will stay the course, around 90°, on Tuesday but there will be a small chance at passing showers or thunderstorms.

A better opportunity for showers arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. They’ll come with a front that will likely flush this big heat out of here for a brief time. Highs Thursday through the weekend will fall back into the 60s & 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker