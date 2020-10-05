Weather Blog: Seasonable and damp start to the the week

Not a bad start to this Monday Morning, with a few spots showers and a little bit of sunshine, and the forecast doesn’t chance to much as we move into the afternoon.

Rain will be very hit or miss, I wouldn’t recommend canceling any plans over the chance for it, just check on the radar if you are heading out for a while during the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low 60’s

Tonight showers will wrap up after midnight, and we are partly cloudy to start Tuesday with temperatures back into the upper 40’s

Winds will pick up Tuesday out of the south at 10-20 mph, as skies are partly sunny and there is a small chance for a spot shower in eastern Vermont.

Rain showers are riddling the radar Wednesday afternoon and continuing through the evening, with a few spot showers left over by Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will reach 0.25-0.50″ with a few locations along the international border closing in on 1 inch of rain.

Behind Wednesday and Thursday’s low pressures system colder air is draining in, only allowing Thursdays high temperatures to climb into the upper 40’s and low 50’s with a breezy northwesterly wind, Thursday has a cold a raw feel to it! Maybe even a few flakes in the Northeast Kingdom!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley