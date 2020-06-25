Weather Blog: Seasonable and sunny again Friday

Good afternoon!

There’s more sunshine and more seasonable weather slated to close out the work week for us. However, by the weekend, expect big changes with clouds and rain rolling in.

It’s been blustery Thursday, but the wind settles to around 10 mph from the south once the sun goes down this evening. The temp will drop away from our afternoon high of near 80 degrees into the 50s and low 60s. That’s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday is a near-repeat of Thursday! There’s ample sunshine around in the morning with scattered clouds bubbling up in the afternoon. Most remain dry, but there’s a slight chance for a brief, light shower by the afternoon and evening. Upper 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Friday night, clouds increase as we wake up Saturday to widespread rain. Around 0.25-0.5″ of rain falls through early afternoon, keeping the top temp for the day down in the 70s. Widespread rain wraps up early, but both Saturday and Sunday afternoon feature a chance for scattered showers, and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Have a terrific Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault